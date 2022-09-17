Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad said former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi told him that “you’re our asset”.

He recalled how Sethi told him that he was considering making him captain of the Pakistan team.

Going into more detail, Shehzad remembered Sethi telling him that “you speak well and you dress well” and have been “performing brilliantly”.

“We think that you speak well and you dress well. Plus you’re performing brilliantly, you’re our asset,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 30-year-old, who last played international cricket in October 2019, recently took part in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and accumulated 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He is now representing Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, where he has made 68 runs in four matches at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are getting ready for their seven-match T20 series against England after Sri Lanka beat them by 23 runs in the Asia Cup final.

The first four matches will be held in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while the other three will be played in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

The men in green will then feature in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh from October 7 to 14, with all the matches being held in Christchurch.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

