Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif said people started calling him out when he identified India batsman Virat Kohli’s technical flaws.

Kohli had been heavily criticised for his poor form over the last couple of years, but he silenced his critics with an outstanding performance in the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

The 33-year-old amassed 276 runs in five matches, which included his first-ever century in T20 Internationals, at an average of 92 and a strike-rate of 147.59.

Prior to that, though, Asif had been talking about certain issues Kohli needed to fix when batting.

“I pointed out Kohli’s technical fault a couple of years ago but people started calling me out,” he said in a video on Twitter as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team lost in the Asia Cup final as Sri Lanka defeated them by 23 runs.

Their next assignment will be a seven-match T20 series against England. The first four matches will be hosted in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while the other three games will be played in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

The men in green will then head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series, which will also include Bangladesh. The series will be held from October 7 to 14, with all the matches being played in Christchurch.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

