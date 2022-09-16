Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif said India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has “technical faults” in his game.

Pant recently featured in the Asia Cup, where he scored 51 runs in four matches at an average of 25.50 and a strike-rate of 124.39.

Providing deeper insight into the problems Pant has, the Pakistan quick pointed out that the 24-year-old’s “left hand doesn’t work”.

“He [Pant] has technical faults. His left hand doesn’t work,” he said in a video on Twitter as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team lost in the Asia Cup final as Sri Lanka beat them by 23 runs.

They will now face England in a seven-match T20 series, with the first four matches taking place in Karachi from September 20 to 25 and the last three games being held in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

After that, they will travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be held in Christchurch and the entire series will take place from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and is scheduled to begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

