Former speedster Tanvir Ahmed said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) committed an injustice by giving Test batsman Fawad Alam a Category B contract for the 2022/23 season.

Given how well he had been performing, Tanvir feels the 36-year-old deserved a lot better.

Fawad had been in red-hot form when he was recalled to the Test side, but he has failed to notch up big scores in his last couple of series.

In the three-Test series against Australia, he was restricted to 33 runs at an average of 8.25.

He then featured in one Test against Sri Lanka, where he made scores of 24 and 1.

“He only plays [the] Test format and look at his performance, it’s [an] injustice to give him the contract in [the] B category,” Tanvir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Since Fawad only plays Test cricket for Pakistan, he was not picked for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan made it to the final, but fell short in their bid to be crowned champions as they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

