Ex-Pakistan quick Tanvir Ahmed has asked why Test batsman Fawad Alam didn’t get a Category A central contract for the 2022/23 season.

Fawad, who was given a Category B contract, had been in sublime form in the longest format, but his performances have slowly declined over the last few series.

Despite this, Tanvir feels that the 36-year-old should have been rewarded for his consistency.

“They (Pakistan Cricket Board) have facilitated all of their friends in full capacity. Otherwise, Fawad should have been in [Category A] of red-ball format contracts,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Fawad only played the first Test, where he made scores of 24 and 1.

Since he only features in the longest format, he was not selected for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan qualified for the final in the tournament, but couldn’t go all the way as they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

