Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed said respect comes second for some players that want remain in the national team.

He made the remark when questioning why wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has tolerated the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) attitude.

The ex-captain was given a Category D central contract for the 2022/23 season, but this didn’t sit well with Tanvir.

He pointed out that Sarfaraz should have fired back at the PCB and demanded to be shown more respect.

“I think some players somehow want to be in the team regardless of respect,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz is currently playing domestic cricket in Pakistan as he recently amassed 119 runs in five Kashmir Premier League (KPL) matches for the Kotli Lion, which included a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 119 and a strike-rate of 114.42.

He is now representing Sindh in the National T20 Cup, where he has made 201 runs in nine matches, which includes a top score of 62 not out, at an average of 40.20 and a strike-rate of 134.89.

The 35-year-old is generally the second-choice wicketkeeper behind Mohammad Rizwan, but wasn’t picked for the Asia Cup, which was held in the UAE.

Pakistan managed to make it to the final, but they couldn’t win the tournament as Sri Lanka defeated them by 23 runs.

