Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed said his reaction would have been a lot different if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) treated him in the same manner as Sarfaraz Ahmed.

His comments come after Sarfaraz received a Category D central contract for the 2022/23 season.

Given the impact Sarfaraz had as captain and the fact he is the back-up wicketkeeper-batsman to Mohammad Rizwan, Tanvir feels that the PCB should show more respect to the 35-year-old.

“Had I won [the] Champions Trophy and faced such an attitude, I would have told [the] PCB what they actually deserve,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz recently represented the Kotli Lions the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and made 119 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 119 and a strike-rate of 114.42.

Currently, he is playing for Sindh in the National T20 Cup, where he has scored 201 runs in nine matches, which includes a top score of 62 not out, at an average of 40.20 and a strike-rate of 134.89.

Despite usually being the second-choice wicketkeeper in the national team, Sarfaraz was not selected in Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup.

The men in green reached the final, where they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

