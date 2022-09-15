Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Ex-Pakistan seamer Tanvir Ahmed has advised wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed not to tolerate “such an attitude” from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and decline his central contract.
This comes after Sarfaraz was given a Category D contract for the 2022/23 season.
Given the successes he had as captain and his other personal achievements, Tanvir feels that the PCB has disrespected the 35-year-old.
“A player who has several achievements, I don’t [know] why he is tolerating such an attitude from [the] PCB,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Sarfaraz recently featured in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he amassed 119 runs in five matches for the Kotli Lions, which included a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 119 and a strike-rate of 114.42.
Currently, he is playing for Sindh in the National T20 Cup, where he has amassed 201 runs in nine matches, which includes a top score of 62 not out, at an average of 40.20 and a strike-rate of 134.89.
Even though Sarfaraz is usually the back-up wicketkeeper for Mohammad Rizwan, he was not selected for the Asia Cup, where Pakistan made it to the final before losing to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.
