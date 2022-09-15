Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ex-Pakistan seamer Tanvir Ahmed has advised wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed not to tolerate “such an attitude” from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and decline his central contract.

This comes after Sarfaraz was given a Category D contract for the 2022/23 season.

Given the successes he had as captain and his other personal achievements, Tanvir feels that the PCB has disrespected the 35-year-old.

“A player who has several achievements, I don’t [know] why he is tolerating such an attitude from [the] PCB,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz recently featured in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he amassed 119 runs in five matches for the Kotli Lions, which included a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 119 and a strike-rate of 114.42.

Currently, he is playing for Sindh in the National T20 Cup, where he has amassed 201 runs in nine matches, which includes a top score of 62 not out, at an average of 40.20 and a strike-rate of 134.89.

Even though Sarfaraz is usually the back-up wicketkeeper for Mohammad Rizwan, he was not selected for the Asia Cup, where Pakistan made it to the final before losing to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No!

