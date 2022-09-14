Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed has asked why wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed is being silent when he has been disrespected by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

His comments come after Sarfaraz was given a Category D contract for the 2022/23 season.

Tanvir feels that the 35-year-old deserves better, especially considering he captained Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory in 2017.

“I don’t know why Sarfaraz is silent, a captain who has won the Champions Trophy,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz recently played in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he scored 119 runs in five matches for the Kotli Lions, which included a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 119 and a strike-rate of 114.42.

Currently, he is representing Sindh in the National T20 Cup, where he has accumulated 201 runs in nine matches, which includes a top score of 62 not out, at an average of 40.20 and a strike-rate of 134.89.

Despite being the back-up wicketkeeper for Pakistan, he was not selected for the Asia Cup.

The men in green reached the final, but lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No bat throwing, Ali Orr on Pakistan batsman who doesn’t get angry when he fails to do well

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 7311 ( 67.45 % ) No! 3528 ( 32.55 % )

Like this: Like Loading...