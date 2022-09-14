Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Sussex batsman Ali Orr said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan doesn’t throw his bat or display any signs of anger when he fails to perform well.

Orr had the opportunity to play with Rizwan this year and admitted that “he is such a calm influence” and “a very incredible human being”.

Rizwan played five County Championship games for Sussex, where he accumulated 342 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 57.

As for Orr, he has made 716 runs in 10 matches, which includes two hundreds and three half-centuries, at an average of 42.11.

In the T20 Blast, Rizwan amassed 275 runs in seven games, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.

Orr, meanwhile, struck 166 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 161.16.

“If he doesn’t do well there is never any hammer throwing or bat throwing which you might get from other lads, me included,” he told Sussex Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“But he is such a calm influence and such a great man to have and he truly is a very incredible human being.”

Rizwan was in fantastic form throughout the Asia Cup as he made 281 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 56.20 and a strike-rate of 117.57.

Pakistan qualified for the final, but couldn’t go all the way as they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

