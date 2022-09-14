Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Sussex batsman Ali Orr said he is not surprised at how well Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is doing.

He noted that Rizwan always looks so calm and composed whether he is batting or keeping, which enables him to perform at an elite level.

Rizwan played alongside Orr for Sussex this year.

The 30-year-old represented Sussex in five County Championship matches, where he made 342 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 57.

As for Orr, he has amassed 716 runs in 10 matches, which includes two hundreds and three half-centuries, at an average of 42.11.

In the T20 Blast, Rizwan was in red-hot form as he hammered 275 runs in seven games, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.

Orr, meanwhile, mustered 166 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 161.16.

“It’s no wonder he does so well because he is so calm,” the 21-year-old told Sussex Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan recently represented Pakistan in the Asia Cup, where he amassed 281 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 56.20 and a strike-rate of 117.57.

Pakistan managed to reach the final, but failed to get their hands on the trophy as Sri Lanka beat them by 23 runs.

