Sussex batsman Ali Orr said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan knows how to have fun and stay calm as “he has a laugh in the field”.

The 21-year-old up-and-coming talent added that Rizwan is “so easy to talk to”.

Rizwan played with Orr during the time he spent with Sussex this year.

The 30-year-old played five County Championship games, where he amassed 342 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 57.

As for Orr, he has accumulated 716 runs in 10 matches, which includes two hundreds and three half-centuries, at an average of 42.11.

In the T20 Blast, Rizwan continued to impress as he made 275 runs in seven games, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.

Orr, meanwhile, struck 166 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 161.16.

“The calmness he portrays to the whole team you will see him that he has a laugh in the field as well. He is so down to earth, so easy to talk to,” he told Sussex Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan was recently in action for Pakistan in the Asia Cup, where he has scored 281 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 56.20 and a strike-rate of 117.57.

Pakistan made it to the final, but lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

