Sussex rising star Ali Orr said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan makes big scores so consistently that “it’s just another day for him”.
Rizwan played with Orr during his county stint with Sussex earlier this year.
The 30-year-old featured in five County Championship games, where he amassed 342 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 57.
As for Orr, he has scored 716 runs in 10 matches, which includes two hundreds and three half-centuries, at an average of 42.11.
In the T20 Blast, Rizwan kept the runs flowing as he thumped 275 runs in seven games, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.
Orr, meanwhile, made 166 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 161.16.
“All his performances, it’s just another day for him, he doesn’t build up performances,” the 21-year-old batsman told Sussex Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan recently played in the Asia Cup, where he has accumulated 281 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 56.20 and a strike-rate of 117.57.
