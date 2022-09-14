Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Sussex rising star Ali Orr said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan makes big scores so consistently that “it’s just another day for him”.

Rizwan played with Orr during his county stint with Sussex earlier this year.

The 30-year-old featured in five County Championship games, where he amassed 342 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 57.

As for Orr, he has scored 716 runs in 10 matches, which includes two hundreds and three half-centuries, at an average of 42.11.

In the T20 Blast, Rizwan kept the runs flowing as he thumped 275 runs in seven games, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.

Orr, meanwhile, made 166 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 161.16.

“All his performances, it’s just another day for him, he doesn’t build up performances,” the 21-year-old batsman told Sussex Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan recently played in the Asia Cup, where he has accumulated 281 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 56.20 and a strike-rate of 117.57.

