Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Sussex batsman Ali Orr said there is a reason why Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is the number one T20 batsman.

Rizwan recently replaced Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the top-ranked batsman in T20 Internationals.

Rizwan is also the reigning ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for his consistent performances in the shortest format.

He played for Sussex in this year’s T20 Blast and showed Orr and everyone else why he is one of the best in the world right now.

The 30-year-old scored 275 runs in seven games, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.

“Even in T20 cricket as well, he is the number one T20 batter for a reason,” Orr told Sussex Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan continued to dominate in the Asia Cup, which has adopted the T20 International format this year. In the six matches he played, he accumulated 281 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 56.20 and a strike-rate of 117.57.

Pakistan managed to make it to the final, but failed to be crowned champions as they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: So down to earth, Ali Orr on Pakistan batsman who is always calm and composed

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47711 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 299108 ( 76.11 % ) Steve Smith 6829 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8456 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13927 ( 3.54 % ) Joe Root 3025 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2817 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1274 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2173 ( 0.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1275 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3214 ( 0.82 % ) Kagiso Rabada 784 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2382 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...