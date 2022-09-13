Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said the national team is lacking when it comes to quality spinners.

Currently, the national team is banking on Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali as their go-to spinners, but Wasim acknowledged that there is a need to develop more young talent.

“Spin is the department which I have admitted before and I will say it again, we are lacking,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Nawaz recently represented Pakistan in the Asia Cup and took eight wickets in six matches at an average of 13.75.

He also scored 79 runs, which included a top score of 42, at an average of 15.80 and a strike-rate of 143.63.

Pakistan managed to reach the final of the Asia Cup, but lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

