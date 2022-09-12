Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Agha Salman has been preferred over spinner Sajid Khan since he can contribute with both the bat and ball.

Sajid was one of Pakistan’s go-to spinners with Nauman Ali when Yasir Shah was out of action.

However, when Yasir returned for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the 28-year-old was dropped from the side. In addition to this, he hasn’t been given a central contract for the 2022/23 season.

Wasim noted that Salman is a better option right now since he is a solid batsman and handy off-spinner as well.

“Agha Salman has been preferred since he bowls off-spin and has the edge in batting as well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Neither Sajid nor Salman were picked in Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup, where Pakistan made it to the final before losing to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

