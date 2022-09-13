Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said the national team is not finding the talent it needs when it comes to young, quality spinners.

A number of conditioning camps have been set up in order to identify talented spinners who can be nurtured and developed going forward.

Currently, Pakistan’s go-to spinners are Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali.

“We are not getting that talent. All these conditioning camps we are organizing them so that our spinners can be groomed and our future is secured,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Out of the three aforementioned spinners, Nawaz is prominently used in limited overs cricket.

He recently played in the Asia Cup, which was held in the UAE.

The 28-year-old claimed eight wickets in six matches at an average of 13.75.

He also made 79 runs, which included a top score of 42, at an average of 15.80 and a strike-rate of 143.63.

The men in green managed to reach the Asia Cup final, but failed to win the tournament as they suffered a 23-run loss to Sri Lanka.

