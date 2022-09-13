Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Sussex batsman Ali Orr has heaped praise on Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, calling him “down to earth”, “calm” and “modest”.

Orr played alongside Rizwan for Sussex in the ongoing county season.

In the five County Championship games the Pakistan superstar played, he amassed 342 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 57.

As for Orr, he has scored 716 runs in 10 matches, which includes two hundreds and three half-centuries, at an average of 42.11.

In regards to the T20 Blast, Rizwan smashed 275 runs in seven games, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.

Orr, meanwhile, accumulated 166 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 161.16.

“He’s so calm and down to earth, so modest,” Orr told Sussex Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan was part of the Pakistan team that featured in the Asia Cup and made 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 56.20 and a strike-rate of 117.57.

