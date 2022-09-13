Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Sussex batsman Ali Orr admitted that Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is “one of the most special men I have ever met”.

Orr has had the opportunity to play alongside Rizwan for Sussex in the ongoing county season.

Rizwan featured in five County Championship games, where he scored 342 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 57.

As for Orr, he has made 716 runs in 10 matches, which includes two hundreds and three half-centuries, at an average of 42.11.

In regards to the T20 Blast, Rizwan amassed 275 runs in seven games, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.

Orr, meanwhile, mustered 166 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 161.16.

“He’s one of the most special men I have ever met, he really is,” the 21-year-old told Sussex Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan recently represented Pakistan in the Asia Cup, where he was in fantastic form as he amassed 281 runs in six matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 56.20 and a strike-rate of 117.57.

His efforts went in vain, however, as Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs in the final.

