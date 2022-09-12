Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said certain elements are missing when it comes to spinner Sajid Khan’s bowling action.

He noted that Sajid has to fix these issues as they are hampering his game.

The 28-year-old, until recently, was part of Pakistan’s Test squad, but has not been given a central contract for the 2022/23 season.

“There were certain missing elements from his action which need to be improved,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sajid has not played international cricket since featuring in the three-Test series against Australia, where he took four wickets at an average of 119.25.

He was dropped for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka as Yasir Shah returned to the side.

Pakistan came so close to winning the Asia Cup as they made it to the final, where they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His bowling action needs work, Mohammad Wasim on Pakistan player axed from the team

What are your thoughts on Sajid Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Sajid Khan? He is really good! 7 ( 26.92 % ) He is ok! 15 ( 57.69 % ) He is overrated! 4 ( 15.38 % )

Like this: Like Loading...