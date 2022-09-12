Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait said most right-handed batsmen have no answer when it comes to playing left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s in-swingers.

Tait pointed out that these batsmen know Afridi will test them with in-swinging deliveries, but even though they know what to expect, they still can’t stop the 22-year-old from getting them out.

Afridi regularly strikes early with the new ball, but many batsmen know he is still a major threat even when the ball gets older.

“Most right-handers know they will be tested with an in-swinger but still, they don’t have any answers to it,” Tait said during the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was sidelined for the recently-concluded Asia Cup as he suffered a right knee ligament injury.

He will also miss the seven-match T20 series against England, which will be held in Pakistan.

He is set to be fit for the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in October.

After that series, which will be played in New Zealand, Pakistan will take part in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

