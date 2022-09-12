Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said he could never imagine life without captain Babar Azam.

Azam has become such an integral part of Pakistan’s batting line-up in all three formats and regularly leads by example with big scores.

In addition to this, he has become one of the main match-winners in the side, which has elevated his status as one of the best batsmen in the sport right now.

In the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the 27-year-old accumulated 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

He then amassed 222 runs in three ODIs against the Netherlands, which included three fifties, at an average of 74.

“I haven’t thought about it because I never imagined a life without Babar Azam,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan when asked about other players who could potentially be captain.

Azam was not at his best in the recently-concluded Asia Cup as he made 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike-rate of 107.93.

Pakistan made it to the final, but ended up losing to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

