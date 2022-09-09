Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait said the way the crowd gets behind left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi makes it feel like a theatre performance.

Afridi has become one of the most popular bowlers in the world and draws a lot of attention and praise from fans everywhere due to his strong performances.

“The way the crowd gets involved when he is bowling is all that theatre,” Tait said during the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was supposed to be part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, but he was ruled out of the tournament with a right knee ligament injury.

The issue will keep him sidelined for the seven-match T20 series against England, which will be held in Pakistan.

The 22-year-old is expected to return for the T20 tri-series in New Zealand in October, which will also involve Bangladesh.

After that, Pakistan will feature in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

