Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim admitted that spinner Sajid Khan needs to work on his bowling action.

Sajid was a regular in the Test side recently, but he was dropped for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka as Yasir Shah returned to the team.

The 28-year-old last played for the national team in their three-Test series against Australia, where he claimed four wickets at an average of 119.25.

Overall, he has taken 22 wickets in seven Tests at an average of 37.81.

“We are working with Sajid Khan on his bowling action,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sajid was not given a central contract for 2022/23, meaning he will have to rectify the issues with his bowling action and fight to earn his place back in the Pakistan team.

Pakistan were unable to win the Asia Cup as they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs in the final.

