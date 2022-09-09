Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait said the world’s best batsmen don’t want to face left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

He noted that it was not always because of Afridi’s pace, but rather his intimidating presence when “standing at the top of his mark”.

Afridi was crowned the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year last year due to his consistent performances across all three formats.

“Sometimes it is not even his [Shaheen] pace, sometimes it’s about his presence, standing at the top of his mark, and [the] world’s finest batter think they don’t want to face this bowler,” Tait said during the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup with a right knee ligament injury.

He will also miss the seven T20 Internationals against England, which will be held in Pakistan.

The 22-year-old is likely to return for the T20 tri-series in New Zealand, which will also involve Bangladesh and take place in October.

Following that series, Pakistan will take part in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

