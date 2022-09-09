Pakistan great Shahid Afridi fined by police

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was fined PKR 1,500 by the Motorway Police for speeding in June.
According to Cricket Pakistan, the former captain was driving over the speed limit while travelling from Lahore to Karachi.
Instead of being upset about the fine, Afridi praised the authorities for doing their job properly and treating all citizens the same.
He paid the fine issued to him and even took the time to take selfies with the officers.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are currently playing in the Asia Cup, where they will play Sri Lanka on Friday and once again in the final on Sunday.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
