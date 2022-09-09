Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batsman Agha Salman said his days of being complacent after one or two strong performances are over.

He acknowledged that he used to be like this in the past, but now goes into every game “with a fresh mind and renewed focus to do well”.

Salman made his Test debut in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 83 runs, which included a top score of 62, at an average of 20.75.

He also took one wicket at an average of 119.

The 28-year-old then made his ODI debut in the three-match series against the Netherlands, where he amassed 101 runs, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 101.

He bowled a total of six overs during the series, but went wicketless.

“I have focused on the mental aspect of my game,” he told PCB Digital as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I used to get complacent after performing in one or two matches. So, now, I come into every game with a fresh mind and renewed focus to do well.

“I do get happy [over] performances but rather than dwelling [on] them, I leave them in the past. I focus on the next match and try to replicate what I had done in the last match that went well for me.”

Salman is not part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka on Friday and once again in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

