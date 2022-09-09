Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ex-New Zealand quick bowler Simon Doull said Pakistan captain is now the main star of the Fab Four as he has been in sublime form recently.

Traditionally, the Fab Four has consisted of India’s Virat Kohli, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Australia’s Steve Smith and England’s Joe Root.

However, given the way Azam has been playing, many current and former players have added him into that elite group.

“They talk about the big four. At the moment, he’s the big one,” Doull was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Azam made 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

He then accumulated 222 runs in three ODIs against the Netherlands, which included three fifties, at an average of 74.

Currently, he is playing in the Asia Cup, where he has amassed 33 runs in four matches at an average of 8.25 and a strike-rate of 117.85.

Pakistan will go up against Sri Lanka on Friday and once again in the final on Sunday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

