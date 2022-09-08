Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is an unbelievable top order batsman.

Azam has been a top performer in all three formats, which has resulted in him cementing a reputation for himself as one of the world’s best.

In the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, he amassed 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

He then proceeded to make 222 runs in three ODIs against the Netherlands, which included three fifties, at an average of 74.

“As far as batting in that top order is concerned, he is unbelievable,” Doull was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now captaining Pakistan in the Asia Cup, where he has accumulated 33 runs in four matches at an average of 8.25 and a strike-rate of 117.85.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka on Friday and once again in the final on Sunday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

