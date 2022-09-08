Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad said everyone can see how good he has been doing as of late.

Shehzad has returned to the domestic circuit after being out of action for 18 months as he required surgery on his left hand.

He recently played in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and scored 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

Currently, he is playing for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has mustered 68 runs in four matches at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

“I made a comeback in KPL and my performances are in front of everyone. After that, I came back to play in Pakistan’s domestic circuit, which I believe is still the best criteria to assess a player’s capabilities,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“I finished fourth in the T20 domestic format. I featured in the four-day and finished the competition with more than 50+ average throughout. I have consistently performed in five tournaments and I am extremely happy about my progress.”

Shehzad is not part of Pakistan’s team for the ongoing Asia Cup, but he is hoping to earn a recall through a series of strong performances in domestic cricket.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

