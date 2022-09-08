Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad said he is “forever going to remain confident of a return” to international cricket.

He has not played for his country since October 2019, but will be aiming to get back into the side by performing well in domestic cricket.

The 30-year-old had a solid campaign in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as he amassed 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He is now representing Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has scored 68 runs in four matches at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

“I am focusing on my hard work and I am forever going to remain confident of a return on international stage. I trust Allah Almighty and it is not a hope but my belief that it will happen once again,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently in the UAE, where they are participating in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

