Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has admitted that he was incredibly worried after he couldn’t close his fist properly.

This occurred when he underwent surgery on his left hand and required 32 stitches.

His recovery last 18 months, during which the 30-year-old conceded that “there was a lot of uncertainty”.

“I could not close my fist properly; for a batsman, that is a huge concern. There was a lot of uncertainty throughout that time,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Shehzad is back playing domestic cricket now and recently featured in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he accumulated 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He is now representing Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has amassed 68 runs in four matches at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

The 30-year-old is not part of Pakistan’s team for the ongoing Asia Cup as he last played international cricket in October 2019.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

