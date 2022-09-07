Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan top order batsman Ahmed Shehzad has admitted that he was unsure if he would return after being sidelined for 18 months.

Shehzad was out of action for such a lengthy period of time since he underwent surgery on his left hand.

With the road to recovery being a long and difficult one, the 30-year-old acknowledged that there were times when he thought his career was over.

“After the gap of one-and-a-half years, I was not even sure whether I will be able to make a comeback or not,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 30-year-old was recently in action in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he made 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He is not part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, but still harbours hope of representing the men in green again, even though the last time he did this was back in October 2019.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

