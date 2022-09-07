Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad said he required 32 stitches and needed 18 months to recover after undergoing surgery on his left hand.

Revealing the tough road to recovery he faced, he recalled managing his entire rehabilitation period on his own as he hired his own physiotherapists.

“I had surgery on my left hand which meant 32 stitches and it took me a year-and-a-half to recover. I did not take any sympathies from the world and I managed all the recovery myself. I even hired my own physios,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 30-year-old has returned to action as he has been featuring in domestic cricket in Pakistan.

Recently, he played in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he amassed 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

While Shehzad isn’t part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, he still hasn’t given up hope of playing for his country again in the future.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

