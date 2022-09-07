Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad admitted that he never thought he would get the chance to play for his country.

Explaining why, the 30-year-old pointed out that there were numerous openers available at the time and he believed that it would be tough for him to get selected.

However, fast forward to today and he has featured in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20 Internationals.

“I never thought I would play for Pakistan and back then, there were a number of openers available too. Fate works in mysterious ways but you have to ensure that you do your hard work,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Shehzad recently represented the Rawalakot Hawks in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he scored 164 runs in five matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He is not part of the Pakistan team that is currently taking part in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

