Pakistan top order batsman Ahmed Shehzad said fans have told him that they stopped watching cricket after he was dropped from the national team.

Shehzad last played for his country in October 2019, but has been attempting to regain his spot by performing well in domestic cricket.

He had a strong campaign in the recent Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he amassed 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

In addition to claiming that fans no longer watch cricket since he was axed, the 30-year-old added that some people revealed that they “liked the previous team better”.

“There is an entire world outside social media but when I meet fans in real life, they tell me that they have left watching cricket since I haven’t featured, whereas others claim they liked the previous team better,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently featuring in the Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE, but Shehzad is not part of the squad.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

