Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad said he has addressed his batting and fitness flaws, along with a host of other issues that will help him play at a higher level.

Shehzad has not played for his country since October 2019, but has been active on the domestic circuit.

He recently represented the Rawalakot Hawks in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he scored 164 runs in five matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

“I have addressed the flaws in my game, fitness, and more,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Given the fact that it has almost been three years since he featured in international cricket, it is no surprise that the 30-year-old is not part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

