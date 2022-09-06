Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad has accepted that he has made many mistakes throughout his career, but insisted that he has “never done injustice to my cricket”.

Shehzad has been trying to revive his international career, which has remained dormant since October 2019.

He has been trying to get back on the national selectors’ radar by performing well in domestic cricket.

The 30-year-old showed some encouraging signs in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as he accumulated 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

“I have made plenty of mistakes but I have never done injustice to my cricket,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“These mistakes are not only limited to personal life but they also seep into your cricket.”

The Pakistan team is currently in the UAE, where they are participating in the Asia Cup, but Shehzad was not selected for the tournament.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

