Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ahmed Shehzad said senior Pakistan players and former cricketers “cannot digest seeing someone succeed in the cricketing world”.

The top order batsman noted that this toxic attitude and mindset is “unfortunate” since the country is brimming with talented prospects.

Shehzad has opened up about his unfair treatment at the hands of a former cricketer – in this case, Waqar Younis.

In 2016, Waqar wrote a report and stated that the only way Shehzad and batsman Umar Akmal would be recalled to the national team was if they performed well in domestic cricket.

“Our own senior players and ex-cricketers cannot digest seeing someone succeed in the cricketing world, which is unfortunate for Pakistan cricket,” the 30-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

Shehzad has been active in domestic cricket lately as he participated in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he scored 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He is not part of the Pakistan team currently playing in the Asia Cup as he hasn’t represented his country since October 2019.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan people cannot stand success, batsman who used to be picked regularly says

What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! 21 ( 20.79 % ) He is ok! 26 ( 25.74 % ) He is overrated! 54 ( 53.47 % )

Like this: Like Loading...