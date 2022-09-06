Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has said people in the country “cannot stand your success”.

The 30-year-old feels that he was unfairly treated back in 2016 as then-head coach Waqar Younis wrote a report in which he stated that Shehzad and Umar Akmal had to play domestic cricket in order to get back into the national team.

While Shehzad has been handed opportunities to play international cricket since then, he was not able to cement his place in the side.

“Here in Pakistan, your own people cannot stand your success,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Shehzad has been involved in domestic cricket lately and recently took part in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he accumulated 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

Having last played for his country back in October 2019, it was no surprise that he was left out of the squad for the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

