Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has questioned why he hasn’t been given another chance despite doing what was asked of him.

The 30-year-old revealed that he was told to perform well in a tournament in Faisalabad and he did just that as he was the highest scorer.

Even though he accomplished what he had been told to do, Shehzad is still waiting to make his international comeback.

“I was told to perform in the Faisalabad tournament and I was the highest scorer there but still I was not handed another chance,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Shehzad recently took part in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and was in good form as he scored 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

Since his last game for the national team came in October 2019, it is no surprise that he is not part of the Pakistan team selected for the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

