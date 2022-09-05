Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal was frustrated by the fact that Sajid Khan was “replaced by a part-time off-spinner” for the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Sajid was seemingly one of Pakistan’s go-to spinners along with Nauman Ali, but may have also been axed from the side due to the fact that leg-spinner Yasir Shah was recalled.

The 28-year-old last played for the national team in their three-Test series against Australia, where he claimed four wickets at an average of 119.25.

Despite a disappointing showing against the Baggy Greens, Akmal felt that it was wrong for the selectors to remove Sajid from the Test squad, especially considering that he has delivered a couple of strong performances.

“Sajid Khan has been replaced by a part-time off-spinner but this is not the approach to win Test matches,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sajid has only represented Pakistan in Test matches to date and thus wasn’t selected for the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

