Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Iconic Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi said Pakistan’s success in the 2009 T20 World Cup came down to the fact that everyone supported captain Younis Khan.

He pointed out that this will be crucial for current skipper Babar Azam if the men in green want to have a successful campaign in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia in October.

Pakistan looked incredibly dangerous in last year’s tournament as they went unbeaten in the group stage.

However, they faltered in the semi-final as they lost to Australia, who went on to be crowned champions.

“Seniors and [the] captain played a very important role in ensuring that the team remains motivated despite a tough start. We all supported Younis Khan, who was leading the side,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE.

The team started off on a low as they lost to India by five wickets, but they bounced back against Hong Kong, beating them by 155 runs.



Pakistan have a chance to avenge their loss to India as they will play their arch-rivals again on Sunday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

