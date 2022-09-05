Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad said he wasn’t allowed to present his case after Waqar Younis wrote a report regarding him and fellow batsman Umar Akmal.

Waqar wrote the report in 2016 when he was head coach of the Pakistan team and said that Shehzad and Akmal needed to play domestic cricket again in order to get back into the national side.

However, Shehzad feels that the way Waqar went about the situation ended up having a negative impact on his international career.

“Maybe I have more things to say and I might even have a bigger reach than them but I opt to stay quiet because you need to live up to your own standards. But their words hurt my career, especially since I was not allowed to present my case,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 30-year-old recently featured in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he amassed 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He isn’t part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup as he last played international cricket in October 2019.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

