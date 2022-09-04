Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has admitted that it is really tough to bowl to an elite batsman like Babar Azam.

Azam, who captains Pakistan in all three formats, has cemented his reputation as one of the best in the world with consistent performances across all three formats.

In the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, he scored 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

After that, he featured in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and amassed 222 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 74.

“When you are bowling to someone like Babar and we do that in the PSL, no doubt it is tough,” Faheem was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Currently, Azam is leading Pakistan in the Asia Cup, where he has made scores of 10 and 9 against India and Hong Kong respectively.

He will be aiming to go big when his side face off against India once again on Sunday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

