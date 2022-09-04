Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said captain Babar Azam is simply world-class as he has proven it time and time again.

Azam is, without a doubt, one of the best batsmen in the game right now as he has excelled in all three formats, both at home and away.

In the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the 27-year-old led by example with the bat as he made 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

He followed that up with 222 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 74 in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

“He is a world-class batter,” Faheem was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently playing in the Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE. He started off by scoring 10 runs in Pakistan’s five-wicket loss to India and then proceeded to make nine runs in the team’s 155-run win over Hong Kong.

Azam will no doubt be aiming for a big score when his side face India once again on Sunday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

