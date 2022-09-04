Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said captain Babar Azam has to be hard on the players in certain situations.

However, while these situations may arise once in a while, he pointed out that Azam also has to ensure that he doesn’t cross the line.

He added that most captains have a leadership style like this.

“As far as his temperament goes, every captain has a different temperament. There are certain situations where a captain has to be hard on his players but at the same time, he has to go easy too and most captains do like this,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has been leading by example as captain as he recently scored 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He then made 222 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 74 in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, the 27-year-old made 10 runs in Pakistan’s five-wicket loss to India.

He followed that up with nine runs in the 155-run win over Hong Kong.

Azam will be looking to shine when his side go up against India once again on Sunday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Simply world-class, Faheem Ashraf on Pakistan batsman who thrives in all conditions

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47502 ( 12.12 % ) Babar Azam 298502 ( 76.16 % ) Steve Smith 6823 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8439 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13913 ( 3.55 % ) Joe Root 3020 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2807 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1268 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2110 ( 0.54 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1273 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3101 ( 0.79 % ) Kagiso Rabada 781 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2378 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...