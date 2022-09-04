Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said captain Babar Azam has to be hard on the players in certain situations.
However, while these situations may arise once in a while, he pointed out that Azam also has to ensure that he doesn’t cross the line.
He added that most captains have a leadership style like this.
“As far as his temperament goes, every captain has a different temperament. There are certain situations where a captain has to be hard on his players but at the same time, he has to go easy too and most captains do like this,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam has been leading by example as captain as he recently scored 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
He then made 222 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 74 in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.
In the ongoing Asia Cup, the 27-year-old made 10 runs in Pakistan’s five-wicket loss to India.
He followed that up with nine runs in the 155-run win over Hong Kong.
Azam will be looking to shine when his side go up against India once again on Sunday.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
