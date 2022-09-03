Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said there is no doubt that India captain Rohit Sharma is a “world-class batsman”.

Rohit is among the best openers in the world and is renowned for his attacking style of play.

Amir’s comments come after he was recalling the comments Rohit made about him being an ordinary bowler after the 2016 Asia Cup.

In that tournament when India played against Pakistan, Amir trapped Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane lbw in the first over before getting Suresh Raina out in his next over.

However, it was not enough to stop India from winning the match by five wickets.

With Rohit’s comments having been made six years ago, Amir insisted that he has moved on and heaped praise on the Indian skipper for how far he has come.

“No doubt he is a world-class batsman,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir was also impressive when India and Pakistan met in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. He removed Rohit, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to help the men in green win by 180 runs.

Recently, the two arch-rivals clashed in the 2022 Asia Cup and it was India who came out on top by five wickets.

Pakistan bounced back from the loss with a 155-run win over Hong Kong.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

