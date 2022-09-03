Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir said “you cannot be everyone’s favourite” in response to a comment made by India captain Rohit Sharma six years ago.

Following the 2016 Asia Cup, Rohit called Amir an ordinary bowler, adding that he has to perform regularly in order to be considered world-class.

Looking back on that remark, the Pakistan left-arm seamer insisted he doesn’t feel bad about it and has no ill feelings towards Rohit.

“There is nothing to be felt bad about it and as a professional, we should not take such things in a negative way. You cannot be everyone’s favourite,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the 2016 Asia Cup, Amir finished with figures of 3-18 off his four overs in Pakistan’s clash with India.

Despite dismissing Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane lbw in the first over and removing Suresh Raina in his next over, Amir could not stop India from winning by five wickets.

He also performed brilliantly in Pakistan’s 180-run win over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where he sent Rohit, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan packing en route to registering figures of 3-16 off six overs.

India and Pakistan recently went head to head in the 2022 Asia Cup and the men in blue emerged victorious by five wickets.

Pakistan rebounded in dominant fashion as they thrashed Hong Kong by 155 runs.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Impossible everyone sees me as world-class, says former Pakistan prodigy who doesn’t care about people’s opinions

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 1059 ( 76.52 % ) No! 325 ( 23.48 % )

Like this: Like Loading...