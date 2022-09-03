Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir said it is impossible for everyone to think he is a “world-class bowler”.

His comments come after he was looking back at India captain Rohit Sharma’s remark about him being an ordinary bowler.

Rohit said this after the 2016 Asia Cup, where Amir put on a show in Pakistan’s clash against India.

The former prodigy trapped Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane lbw in the first over before getting Suresh Raina out in his next over.

He eventually finished with figures of 3-18 off his four overs, but India went on to win the match by five wickets.

Amir was also in top form against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final as he dismissed Rohit, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in Pakistan’s 180-run win.

“Everyone has his own opinion and it is impossible that everyone regards me as a world-class bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

India and Pakistan recently went head to head in the 2022 Asia Cup and it was the men in blue that came out on top by five wickets.

Pakistan bounced back from the loss in style as they demolished Hong Kong by 155 runs.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

